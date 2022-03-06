Couple who eloped, escape from police custody in UP



Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): A couple being taken on a transit remand to Maharashtra, jumped off a moving train in Mathura and escaped.

The two had eloped a few months ago and were being taken from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand to Maharashtra.

An FIR was registered against them on Saturday.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Rahul Singh, 25, a resident of Rampur district had allegedly eloped with a 14-year-old girl from Nasik in September 2021.

The girl’s father had filed a police complaint in this regard and an FIR was lodged under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) at the Ambad police station in Nasik.

The Maharashtra Police had arrested the man with the girl from Rudrapur on Thursday and were taking them to Nasik by Mangla Express train on a four-day transit remand, but they managed to escape at Mathura’s Kosi Kalan station.

The FIR has been registered under IPC section 224 (Whoever intentionally offers any resistance or illegal obstruction to the lawful apprehension of himself for any offence with which he is charged or of which he has been convicted, or escapes or attempts to escape from any custody in which he is lawfully detained for any such offence) at GRP Mathura junction.

According to the FIR, the accused had pushed the constables while going to the washroom with them and had jumped from the slow-moving train at Kosi Kalan railway station.

They were travelling with the police personnel in B3 coach of the train.

GRP Inspector Sanjay Kharwar said the police from both the states are now searching for the couple.