Court denies bail to Rudra Group promoter accused of duping



Noida: A court here has refused to grant bail to Rudra Group of Companies Promotor Mukesh Khurana in a case registered against him over allegations of duping home buyers.

Additional District Judge Mona Panwar on Wednesday rejected bail application of Khurana after she was informed by the prosecution that the offences committed by the accused are “grave in nature”

Noida Police recently arrested Khurana, the promoter of Rudra Group after an FIR was registered against him over charges of allegedly duping the home buyers.

Mukesh Khurana, Promoter of Rudra Group of Companies, who have several projects in Delhi-NCR, arrested on an FIR registered by a home-buyer Sunita Singh in relation to Pavo Real Project of M/s Rudra Buildwell Reality Pvt. Ltd.

The FIR was registered in relation to the Pava Real Housing Project in Indirapuram.

The complainant has alleged that she was in need of a flat to make arrangements for her son’s higher education.

The complainant was induced by the enticing advertisements by M/s Rudra Build Well Realty Pvt. Ltd. and M/s UM Architectures Coutraters Ltd. of providing flat in Ghaziabad, the complaint said.