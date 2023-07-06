Court Grants Bail to All Seven Accused in Moral Policing at Someshwar Beach

The IV Additional District and Sessions Court -Dakshina Kannada Grants Bail to All Seven Accused in Moral Policing at Someshwar Beach, near Ullal. The incident took place on 1 June 2023.

Mangaluru: The IV Additional District and Sessions Court, Dakshina Kannada, has granted bail to all seven persons arrested in connection with the recent ‘moral policing’ case reported in Ullal. All seven arrested in the Ullal ‘moral policing’ incident get bail It should be noted that the judge, on 1 July 2023, ordered the release of Nikhil, 27, of Thokkottu, one of the seven accused, on a personal bond of Rs 50,000, with one surety for the like sum Similarly, on June 19, the judge granted bail to the other six accused.

Recalling the incident, on 1 June 2023, Mujeeb Rehman, Jafar Sharief, and their other male friend came to meet their three friends (girls) studying in a medical college in the city. All six visited the city centre mall in the town and then proceeded to Someshwara beach near Ullal. At around 6.45 p.m., when the six were at the Rudra Pade on the beach, a group of about 15 persons questioned Mr Rehman and his two friends. After knowing their religious identity, the members of the group assaulted the three youths. The three injured youths took treated at a hospital in Deralakatte.

(Photo of accused minor excluded in the above)

On a complaint by the injured youths, the Ullal police registered a case for offences punishable under Sections 143, 147, 148, 504, 323, 324 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code. The police arrested Sachin, 23, and Suhan,18, both of Ullal; Akil, 24, of Belthangady; Jitesh, 23 of Talapady; Yatheesh, 48, and Bhavish Vardhan, 25, both from Basti Pappu in Ullal. A minor boy was also booked under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection Act. In separate criminal miscellaneous petitions seeking regular bail, Sachin and the six others contended that the offences alleged against them were bailable and were triable by JMFC (Judicial Magistrate First Class) court.

But due to political influence and to create a communal issue, the police intentionally invoked Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC against them. In the orders granting bail, the judge said most of the arrested persons were young. If they are detained in custody, there is ample scope for them to get in touch with hardcore criminals, which would jeopardise their careers.

The judge further said the prosecution has not produced any material to prove that seven petitioners had been convicted of any other offence earlier. No material had been put forth by the prosecution for custodial interrogation of the seven petitioners, the judge noted in the order. Among the conditions imposed by the judge to the seven persons for grant of bail include, direction for them to appear before the station house officer of the Ullal police station and mark their attendance every third Sunday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for six months, or till filing of chargesheet.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain speaking to the media has said that the police had opposed the bail. ” The police will consult the prosecution department on filing an appeal against the bail order. The newly formed anti-communal wing will keep a watch on the activities of the accused enlarged on bail” added the police commissioner.

ALSO READ RELATED REPORT :

Like this: Like Loading...