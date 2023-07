Court restrains seven from making allegations against Veerendra Heggade and others through media

Mangaluru: A city civil and sessions court in Bengaluru on Tuesday issued an ex parte interim injunction against Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi and others from making any false allegations against Dharmasthala pattadhikari D Veerendra Heggade, the Manjunathaswamy temple and institutions run by Dharmasthala, till an original suit filed by a few people seeking mandatory injunction in the matter was disposed of.

The VI additional city civil and sessions judge also directed media houses, arraigned as defendants in the suit, not to upload/ publish any such content and also delete uploaded content from their platforms.

It restrained defendants No. 1 to 7 from approaching any media platforms/ publishing houses making false allegations against Pattadhikari and others. The court also ordered the issue of notices to the defendants.

Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project executive director L H Manjunath, in a statement here on Friday, said a five from SKDRDP had approached the Bengaluru court against Mr Thimarodi, Jagadish, Prabha N. Belavangala, Somanatha Nayak, B.M. Bhat, Vittal Gowda, Odanadi Seva Samsthe, and others.

In the original suit seeking a mandatory injunction against the defendants, the plaintiffs had said they were making false allegations against the pattadhikari and others regarding the murder of Soujanya in Pangala of Dharmasthala village in 2012.

While the murder accused was acquitted by a Bengaluru special court on June 16, the defendants began assailing the judiciary, the government, and the pattadhikari, they said.

