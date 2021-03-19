Spread the love



















Court sentences ex-MP Annu Tandon to 2 yrs in jail

Lucknow: A special MP-MLA court has sentenced former MP, Annu Tandon, to a two-year jail sentence in connection with a case of blocking a train in Unnao during a political agitation in 2017.

Tandon was a Congress leader then but she quit the party last year.

Besides her, the court also awarded the same sentence to the then Unnao district Congress chief Surya Narayan Yadav, city president Amit Shukla and state chief of Youth Congress Ankit Parihar.

The judge P.K. Rai also imposed Rs 25,000 fine on each of them.

After the conviction and sentence, all the convicts were granted interim bail. They will now appeal to the high court against their conviction.

The railway protection force had lodged an FIR in the matter on June 12, 2017.

It was alleged that Congress workers were agitating near Unnao station and when train number 18191 arrived at the platform, they choked the line and the driver was forced to stop the train. The protesters went up to the engine and started shouting slogans. It took about 15 minutes to pacify the agitators.

The convicts were leading the agitators.

After the probe, Sub-Inspector Mithlesh Kumar Yadav filed a charge sheet against the accused under section 174 (A) of Railway Act. The court took cognizance of offence on August 2, 2018 and started trial.