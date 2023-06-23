Court Slaps Rs 5 Lakh Fine on City Police for False Implication in a POSCO Case

Additional District & Sessions Judge, Fast Track Sessions Court-2 (POSCO) Slaps 5 lakh Fine on Mangaluru City Police for false implication of father and another person in POCSO case. To indemnify injustice, the investigation officer and his team members were asked to pay from their pockets compensation of Rs4 lakh to the father of the victim and Rs1 lakh to another person. The compensation should be paid within 40 days, as per the Judge

Mangaluru: The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Sessions Court-2 (POSCO), K.M. Radhakrishna, in his judgement dated June 8, said: “Investigation officer and his team members have committed impropriety to such an honour for their selfishness and indicate that they are a stigma to the society.” Finding fault with the city police for falsely implicating the father of a minor girl and another person in a sexual assault case, a city sessions court has imposed a fine of R5 lakh on the team that was involved in the investigation of the case.

Holding Police Inspector A.C. Lokesh and other police personnel of Women Police Station responsible for false implication of the 54-year-old father of the victim and another person in the case, the Judge said the two persons were labourers and they were behind the bar for eight months (father) and two months (another person) respectively. “Thus one can understand the pain and suffering the two have undergone as a result of detention in jail for no fault, at the instance of the investigation officer,” the Judge said.

To indemnify injustice, the investigation officer and his team members were asked to pay from their pockets compensation of R4 lakh to the father of the victim and R1 lakh to another person. The compensation should be paid within 40 days, the Judge said. He asked Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain to take necessary disciplinary action against the erring police personnel for serious investigation lapses, manipulation of documents, dereliction of duty, and misuse of power and position.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, filed a complaint with Women Police accusing her boyfriend of raping her on 14 February 2021. When she appeared before the Magistrate, the victim changed her version and named another person as the one responsible for her pregnancy. She further named a third person. Lastly, when the victim was at a care centre, she gave a statement accusing her father of raping her. The police arrested the father on 17 October 2022.

Of four persons named by the victim, the investigation officer collected blood samples of three persons, including the father, and also the foetus of the victim. The blood samples and foetus were sent to Forensic Science Laboratory, Bengaluru, for DNA test. Before the report of the DNA test is ready, the investigation officer filed a chargesheet against the father of the victim. The DNA report was produced before the court at the fag end of the trial. The report said the three persons were not the biological father of the foetus of the victim.

