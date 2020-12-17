Spread the love



















Courts fall into any issues these days: Sena’s Raut



Mumbai: Terming as ‘unfortunate’ the Bombay High Court verdict staying the land transfer and Mumbai Metro carshed works, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that “courts enter into any issues these days”.

He reiterated that the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has politicised the issue of Kanjurmarg land for the carshed and it would have been appropriate if the courts had not fallen into it on Wednesday.

“The (Kanjurmarg) land belongs to Maharashtra where did these saltplan workers come from? The courts intervene into anything these days The upper court grants bail to a murder accused man bypassing the lower court. The government is termed ‘illegal’ when it takes action against unauthorized constructions We have never seen such a judicial system,” Raut said here, addressing mediapersons.

The Sena Chief Spokesperson made it clear that the Kanjurmarg land is required for the development of Mumbai, Maharashtra and the country in general and “no politicians are going to build bungalows or farmhouses there”.

Expressing regrets over the court verdict, he pointed out that the previous BJP-led government wanted to launch a housing project for the police and weaker sections, meaning the land belongs to the state government, so opposing such development projects can create anger among the people and add to their difficulties.

“The government also gets defamed and all this will increase the financial burden on the people. Whether the courts should fall into such matters, or deliver justice when lakhs of cases get only ‘tareekh pe tareekh’, farmers in Punjab are committing suicides, the courts and the Centre must concentrate on such issues,” Raut said.