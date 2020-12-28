Spread the love



















COVID-19: 26 people from UK tested positive

Bengaluru,(UNI) : Karnataka Minister for Health and Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday that as many as 26 UK returnees are tested positive and undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the city.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said those who are admitted are recovering from covid infection.

He appealed to the passengers arriving from the UK to undergo a test .

Regarding reopening of the schools and new year celebration guidelines will be discussed in the cabinet meeting he added