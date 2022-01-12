COVID–19: Attur St Lawrence Annual Feast Postponed

Karkala: The annual feast of St Lawrence Basilica Attur, Karkala scheduled to be held from January 16-27 has been postponed following the additional measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 by the Karnataka Government and the weekend curfew.

According to a press release issued by the Shrine Rector Fr Alban D’Souza, as the COVID-19 pandemic is on the rise in the state, to protect the health and well being of the people, the Annual Novena and the Feast of St Lawrence Shrine Basilica Attur, Karkala scheduled to be held from 16-27 January 2022 has been indefinitely postponed and the new dates for the feast will be announced in due time.

We urge everyone to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines.