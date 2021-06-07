Spread the love



















COVID-19 Claims Two Precious Lives of Sisters of Bethany Convent, Mangaluru

COVID-19 Claims Two Precious Lives of Sisters- Sr M Glorina BS (72) & Sr M Roshni Monteiro BS (62) of Congregation of the Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany, Mangaluru succumb to the Virus. Funeral service for both the Sisters will be held at Holy Cross Church, Kulshekar, Mangaluru on Tuesday, June 8 at 3.00 pm. COVID-19 protocol to be strictly followed.

Mangaluru: It is not just the frontline workers who are exposed to the risks of handling COVID-19 cases and facing life-threatening situations. Christian priests and Nuns who lead services have turned out to be the latest vulnerable group. Many priests and nuns have succumbed to the second COVID wave, in India, including Karnataka. Sources reveal that at least 205 priests and 210 nuns have died of COVID-19 in India, mostly in April and May, the bulk of them in the height of the devastating second wave of infections in the country. The grim figure is provided by Capuchin priest Father Suresh Mathew, the editor of the Church-run Indian Currents magazine, who has been compiling the list of the country’s priests and nuns who have died in harness in the pandemic. The number could be higher as some casualties are not reported.

It is learnt that the high rate of casualties among priests and nuns is due to them working in remote areas where medical facilities are rare. Most of them risked their lives to serve the church and society. The nation lacks infrastructure in the health sector. They lived and worked in rural areas and died amidst them. The death toll involves 98 dioceses and 106 religious congregations. Despite the risk of infection, dioceses and religious congregations have been reaching out to ease the suffering of the people hit by the pandemic. Many dioceses and congregations have made their facilities available for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Several others have started free meal services for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, their families and those quarantined.

Sources reveal that the number of casualties has “increased due to asymptotic conditions and late access to hospitals which resulted in late diagnosis. Some of those infected went about doing their normal duties, like gatherings, retreats, meetings etc., causing a huge number of infections. The death toll would have been much lower had there been enough vaccines and a higher rate of inoculation. We should look at the COVID deaths of priests and nuns and accept them as the will of God. Those who have died carrying out their mission “are enjoying eternal bliss”.

SR M ROSHNI MONTEIRO OF INFANT JESUS :

Born : 20.04.1959; Entered Bethany : 25.05.1975; First Profession : 10.05.1979; Perpetual Profession : 06.05.1985; Slept in the Lord : 07.06.2021

“I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith (2 Tim 4:7)

Sr M Roshni Monteiro BS (62) of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany, Mangaluru, passed away on Monday 07 th June 2021. She is the member of Santa Cruz Convent, Kulshekar. She is the daughter of the late Francis Monteiro and the late Joanna D Almeida, sister of Fr Joseph Monteiro SJ and Fr Ivan Monteiro OCD and hails from Sacred Heart Church Maril, Puttur in the Diocese of Mangalore. She has four brothers and three sisters. Her funeral rites will be held on Tuesday, June 9, at 3.00 pm at Holy Cross Church, Cordel Kulshekar Mangaluru.

Sr Roshni, a spirit-filled person drew her strength from the Eucharistic Lord. She was religiously wrapped in silence and the few words she uttered were full of wisdom and insight. This quiet, unassuming Bethany Sister was, truly living Bethany motto: Behold the Handmaid of the Lord, to contemplate and give to others the fruits of her contemplation. She was a silent sufferer and endured her sufferings patiently. Even in her\ intense sufferings, one would find in her a smiling face and a grateful heart. There was no word of complaint about anything that was heard from her lips. She was jovial and hearty in the company of sisters and people. All those who have known and lived with her will testify that she is a very dear friend and a pleasant companion on the journey of life. As a true educator, she has touched and enriched many lives.

For her, faith was a matter of trusting in God, of committing her life to God, and of allowing God to guide her path and show her the way to treat others and the world. She also used that faith as a support to lean on in times of terminal illness and she faced this valiant battle for the past three years. As an educationist, Sr Roshni served Bethany as an efficient and dedicated teacher at St Joseph’s Convent K R Nagar, Bethany Convent Naini, St Joseph’s Convent Bathinda, Sacred Heart Convent Ludhiana, Bethany Convent Paradip, Bethany Convent Madikeri, Nazareth Convent Bajpe, Stella Maris Convent Sultanpur, Maryvale Convent Kinnigoli, Bethany Convent Bendur and St Raymond’s Convent Vamanjoor. After her retirement, she rendered her services at Santa Cruz Convent Kulshekar.

Recently, Sr Roshni was diagnosed with cancer but served the Congregation with a cheerful heart. Often she was admitted to Fr Muller Hospital, Mangalore and each time she showed signs of improvement. For the past few months, she was suffering from severe lung infection due to fluid in the lungs. Last week she was given chemo and was tested COVID positive. In spite of all medical care on June 7 at 10.00 am she breathed her last and offered her soul to God. I extend my sincere condolences to Sr Cicilia Mendonca, the Provincial Superior and team, Sr Ida Janet, the Superior and the Sisters at Santa Cruz Convent, Kulshekar for taking care of her lovingly. Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace!

by Sr Rose Celine BS) Superior General

SR M GLORINA OF HOLY FAMILY:

Born : 11.03.1949; Entered Bethany : 01.06.1967; First Profession : 06.05.1970; Perpetual Profession : 12.05.1976; Slept in the Lord : 07.06.2021

Sr M Glorina BS (72) of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany, Mangalore, passed away on Monday 07th June 2021. She is the member of Santa Cruz Convent, Kulshekar. She is the daughter of the Late Shabi Doming DSouza and the Late Mary D’Souza belonging to ‘The Queen of the Universe Church, Ranipura’ of Mangalore Diocese. She has three brothers and six sisters. Her funeral rites will be on Tuesday, June 08th at 3.00 pm at Holy Cross Church, Kulshekar, Mangaluru.

Sr Glorina true to her name found her glory and comfort in the loving company of Jesus through prayer. She offered Mercy Rosaries unceasingly for the various intentions. Had filial trust in Mother Mary; hence her fingers kept rolling the Rosary beads. She managed her time well in utilising it in her work, common activities and prayer. She was punctual for all the spiritual exercises as well as her mission. At community recreations she was hearty. She had deep faith in God which made her to surrender her life eventualities into the caring hands of God. She was devoted to Pastoral care; sought to serve the people in distant parishes on Sundays by teaching catechism, animating Marian Sodalities and attending SCC meetings.

She was a hard worker and spent her time until recently assisting various School offices in maintaining accounts and other correspondence. When she was assigned the Aided clerical job in the High School office, she took a leap of faith and she served in all sincerity, fidelity, transparency and loyalty in various Educational Institutions of the Congregation. She was a member of Bethany Convent, Bangalore, St Mary’s Convent, Arsikere, St Xavier’s Convent, Ajekar, Nazareth Convent, Bajpe, Maryvale Convent, Kinnigoli, Madeleine Convent, Mulki, St Raymond’s Convent Vamanjoor and presently Santa Cruz Convent, Kulshekar. Though she retired from her clerical post she continued to serve at Sacred Hearts’ School office till April 2021. God granted her the privilege of celebrating her Golden Jubilee together with her batchmates in April 2021. She was infected with Corona disease in the month of May 2021 and was admitted to Fr Muller Hospital for treatment. As she could not maintain her oxygen level she was put on a ventilator in ICU for more than 15 days.

Sr Ida Janet the Superior of the Convent and the sisters from the community as well as Sr Cicilia Mendonca the Provincial Superior used to visit her as per the directions of the Doctors. On the morning of June 7, her condition worsened. At 2.00pm the Doctors intimated the critical condition of Sr Glorina. Immediately Sr Cicilia Mendonca, Sr Lilly Pereira along with Sr Ida Janet, Sr Shubha and Sr Lavita rushed to the hospital and commended her soul to Almighty Father at 2.30 pm.

I extend my sincere condolences to Sr Cicilia Mendonca, the Provincial Superior and team, Sr Ida Janet, the Superior and the Sisters at Santa Cruz Convent, Kulshekar and thank them for taking care of her lovingly.

Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace!

by: Sr Rose Celine BS) Superior General

Funeral service will be held at Holy Cross Church, Kulshekar, Mangalore on Tuesday, June 8 at 3.00 pm. COVID-19 protocol to be strictly followed.

Contact : 99641 39879 / 72597 30795

Funeral details sent by Sr Cecilia Mendonca

