COVID-19 Effect: Paryaya Committee Announces low -key Paryaya Utsav

Udupi: “Due to the continuous surge of Covid-19 in the state, the Krishnapur Paryaya Samithi has decided to celebrate the Paryaya Utsav in a low key manner”, announced Raghupathi Bhat working president of the Samithi. The decision was taken after a meeting with all the members of the committee.

In a press statement, Raghupathi Bhat said that covid cases are drastically rising in the state and the government has taken all the precautionary measures. As citizens, we need to co-operate with the government. As pledged by Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji of Krishnapur Math. The public is requested to cooperate with the decisions of the Paryaya Samithi to celebrate the Paryaya Procession and Darbar in a simple manner focusing more on spiritual rituals.

Since the entire programme will be telecasted live on local channels, we are requesting the devotees to watch it from their homes.

Due to COVID, the procession will be held in a simple manner carrying the chief deity of Krishanapur Math in a golden palanquin. Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji and other Swamijis of the Ashta Maths will leave Joddu Katte at 3:00 am. Limited seating arrangements will be made in the Darbar, said Raghupathi Bhat.

Only those who have taken both doses of the vaccine can come for the Utsav. Wearing masks and maintaining social distance is compulsory, Added Bhat.