Spread the love



















Covid-19: Free food at Indira Canteen till May 24

Bengaluru (UNI): On the backdrop of the 14 day lockdown across Karnataka, the government has decided to serve free meals to help distressed poor across the State till May 24.

The Municipal Directorate has ordered the provision of free breakfast, lunch and dinner at

Indira Canteens, located in the state’s urban local bodies, without inconveniencing the laborers, migrants and other vulnerable groups.

The system will be operated at Indira Canteen in local bodies other than BBMP.

The Director of the Directorate of Civil Affairs has written a letter to all the District Collectors.

The government has implemented covid-19 control measures in the state from May 10 to 24 to prevent the spread of the covid-19 virus and to break the transmission chain.

The mandate was to provide free breakfast, lunch and dinner at Indira canteens in the state’s urban local bodies, so as not to inconvenience laborers, migrants and other vulnerable groups.

Indira Caterers at Urban Local Organizations (except BBMP) have been instructed to provide free breakfast, lunch and dinner as per prevailing guidelines.