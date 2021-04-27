Spread the love



















COVID-19 lockdown from April 27 night: Udupi City witnessed huge Traffic Jam

Udupi: Roads around Udupi City were packed with vehicles on April 27 morning people were rushing to purchase essential items before the 14 days lockdown kicked in at 9:00 pm.

The chief minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa on April 26 has announced a lockdown for fourteen days The lockdown will start from April 27 night.

During the lockdown groceries and shops which are selling essential items will be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 10 am. Udupi city streets have already started flooding with traffic. The Traffic jam has stretched to several kilometres in Kalsanka and the service bus stand area.

The state government has arranged additional buses for workers to travel to north Karnataka. Most of the construction workers are returning to their native places, some as far as 300 to 500 kilometres away.

Many people said that they had no option but to leave as they will not be able to work during the lockdown. “Instead of sitting idle during the lockdown, it is always better to go to our native places. Last year too, we had gone home during the lockdown and returned after a couple of months,” said a passenger heading to Haveri with his family.

As per the state Guidelines, the movement of people and public transportation in buses, taxis, autos and metro rail will be banned daily except from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. when markets and shops selling essentials like milk, groceries, eggs, fish, meat, vegetables and fruits are allowed to function.

Liquor shops or outlets will also remain open from 6 to 10 a.m.

Home delivery of liquor or food parcels will be allowed to minimise the movement of individuals outside their homes.

“Schools, colleges, cinema theatres, malls, gyms, hotels, restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs and non-essential shops will remain shut during the lockdown,” said the order.

Students appearing for scheduled exams are, however, allowed to travel in their own or private vehicles with their hall ticket as pass.

Emergency travel for health reasons or out of station by train or plane can hire a cab or auto to and from the railway station or airport with a ticket as pass,” said the order.

Banks, ATMs, insurance offices, e-commerce firms, facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, cold storage and warehousing are allowed to operate during the fortnight shutdown.

Hotels, restaurants and eateries are permitted to operate only kitchens for take-away or home delivery of food items. Service will be allowed on their premises.

All social, political, entertainment, cultural, religious functions, gatherings or congregations are banned. Religious places or places of worship will remain closed for the public.

Agriculture and related activities are allowed outside the containment zone.

Facilities in the supply chain of essential goods will be allowed to operate as per Covid norms.

Only essential staff of IT and IT-enabled services companies will be allowed to work from the office while the remaining employees will work from home.

All industries and production units, except those related to garments manufacturing, are permitted to operate as per Covid appropriate behaviour.

Construction activities will be allowed to operate outside the containment zones.

Marriages are permitted with only 50 people. Cremations or funerals are also allowed with only five people.