Covid-19 Rules Flouted at a Mehendi Function- Case Filed Under Epidemic Disease Act

Mangaluru : Even after strict orders have been issued by the government, district administration and police that Covid-19 guidelines should be strictly follow during wedding functions, like wearing masks, following social distancing, no music, dance etc, but seems like people are simply ignoring those orders and taking a risk by hosting functions according to their will and wish. Here is a recent incident where at a Mehendi function the guests didn’t follow social distancing, not wearing masks and a bunch of guys were seen dancing, and the footage has gone viral on social media.

As per communication from DCP Hariram Shankar, a lady by the name of Ms Shobha hailing from Pavoor had obtained conditional permission from the panchayat relating to the marriage of Ms Koushalya, which was arranged on 20 May. But as per a complaint filed at the Konaje police station by Pavoor panchayat development officer Ms Sudharani, states that a Mehendi programme was held on the night of 19 May, without obtaining prior permission, and that youngsters were dancing in a group to the loud music.

In this regard a complaint has been filed in Konaje police station in Pavoor panchayat against the people who hosted the Mehendi function, for violating Covid-19 guidelines. Konaje police have registered a case under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 85/2021 column 269 IPC 4, 5 and Karnataka Police Act. 36.and 109.

