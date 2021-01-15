Spread the love



















COVID-19: St. Lawrence Basilica-Attur to Observe Annual Feast from Jan 18-28 in Simple Manner

Karkala: Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the government restrictions associated with mass gatherings, it has been decided to observe the annual feast of St. Lawrence Basilica, Attur-Karkala in a simple manner from 18 January to 28.

According to St. Lawrence Basilica, the novena service in preparation for the annual feast will commence from Sunday, 17 January 2021. The novena service and prayers will be conducted soon after the end of the 8:00 am mass. Devotees have been requested to submit their intentions, ‘firgent’ and muddhom quite in advance to the office of the Basilica.

It has also been noted that only 200 devotees will be allowed to enter the Basilica for mass and novena services at a time by maintaining proper social distance.

Wearing the mask by all those present in the Basilica premises and attending the masses has been made compulsory as per the government directives.

Priests will not be laying their hands on the devotees’ heads and pray after the end of the holy masses. The relic of St. Lawrence will not be displayed for the devotees in the Basilica premises. Instead, there will be prayers for the sick at the end of each mass, and blessing by the relic of St. Lawrence.

There will be no stalls in the premises of the Basilica except those of candles and religious articles. Requests for special masses will be accepted at designated counters.

Schedule of the Masses during Novena and Feast Days:

18 January: 8 am (Konkani). 10 am (Konkani), 12 Noon (Konkani), 3pm (Konkani), 5 pm(Konkani)

19 January: 8 am (Konkani). 10 am (Konkani), 12 Noon (Konkani), 3pm (Konkani), 5 pm(Konkani)

20 January: 8 am (Konkani). 10 am (Konkani), 12 Noon (Konkani), 3pm (Konkani), 5 pm (Konkani)

21 January: 8 am (Konkani). 10 am (Konkani), 12 Noon (Konkani), 3pm (Konkani), 5 pm (Konkani)

22 January: 8 am (Konkani). 10 am (Konkani), 12 Noon (Konkani), 3pm (Konkani), 5 pm (Konkani)

23 January: 8 am (Konkani). 10 am (Konkani), 12 Noon (Konkani), 3pm (Konkani), 5 pm (Konkani)

24 January: 8 am (Konkani). 10 am (Konkani), 12 Noon (Konkani), 3pm (Konkani), 5 pm (Konkani). The 10:00 am holy mass will be offered by the Bishop of Shivmogga, Dr Francis Serrao.

25 January: 8 am (Konkani), 10 am (Konkani), 12 Noon (Konkani), 3 pm(Kannada), 5 pm(Konkani). The 10 am holy mass will be concelebrated by the former Bishop of Mangalore, Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza.

26 January: 8 am (Konkani), 10 am (Kannada), 12 Noon (Konkani), 3 pm (Konkani), 5 pm (Konkani). The 10 am holy mass will be concelebrated by Dr Lawrence Mukkhuzzi, Bishop of Belthangady.

27 January: 8 am (Konkani), 10 am (Kannada), 12 Noon (Konkani), 3 pm (Kannada), 5 pm (Konkani) The 10 am holy mass will be concelebrated by Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese.

28 January: 8am (Konkani), 10 am (Konkani), 12 Noon (Kannada), 3 pm (Kannada), 5pm (Konkani). The 10 am holy mass will be concelebrated by Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese.

According to the Basilica administration, the Basilica premises will be closed for all visitors after the last mass of the day from 6:30 pm to 7:00 am during the novena and feast day.



