Covid-19 Super-Spreader! Even 50 Guests Limit at Weddings has Not Stopped Spread of Virus

Mangaluru: Once one of life’s joyous occasions, weddings have taken on a new meaning as dangerous. The ongoing wedding season is an “area of concern” and people must take all necessary precautions to ensure gains made in preventing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from going out of hand must not be wasted. During the celebration, you have to be careful by maintaining social distancing and maintaining other precautions in this particular phase with equal and continuing rigour. People must continue to embrace these good practices, which could save us all. The vigil to contain this disease must continue.

As per my friend, whose neighbours had attended a wedding reception in Chikkamagaluru where there were less than 50 people has led to 30 Covid-19 cases, including six in serious condition. The reason behind this, it seems there was a lot of fun at the wedding, including dancing and socializing, and the guests flouted all the Covid-19 guidelines. Following COVID-19 prevention guidelines at a wedding goes against our social instincts, making weddings inherently dangerous during the pandemic. Before RSVPing yes to a wedding, ask the couple for details on safety measures to determine how risky the event may be for you and the community.

Despite multiple examples of weddings linked to outbreaks of new infections, many still plan to move forward with their original wedding dates, putting their lives and that of others in danger. Experts say that even though many couples who’ve had weddings in recent months have tried to make the event safer by providing hand sanitiser, requiring vendors to mask up, and encouraging guests to spread out. But those efforts might not be enough to prevent the reception from turning into a super spreader event. By their very nature, weddings are supposed to be a time of celebrating love and bonding with friends and family, who may have endured crowds while travelling in from other states. That, in turn, increases the risk of COVID-19 for everyone at the event. The dangers of a wedding increases once everyone sits down to eat and removes their masks.

Even if each table only includes people from a single household, a large group of guests gathered in one space without their masks creates an environment where infections could spread easily. What’s more, drinking impairs people’s judgement, making them more likely to take risks they would otherwise avoid. Dancing draws people physically closer too. That’s just the perfect recipe for spreading COVID. If just one person at the wedding has an infection, they may transmit it to dozens of other guests who then take it back home, potentially transmitting it to others and thus creating a super spreader event.

So even if the government has allowed 50 guests or 40 now, by having celebrations within homes, there are high chances of the spread of Covid-19. Even though Karnataka has allowed weddings with up to 40 guests, with passes to be issued for entry, that won’t prevent the spread of the virus, if one guest affected with Covid-19 is present in the audience. And with a spike of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, and a bunch of the guests are attending a wedding in Mangaluru, there are very good chances of locals getting infected. It’s a fact, and results have proven it. So why take all the risk in having a wedding in this crisis, thereby putting the lives of the newly-wed, family members, relatives and guests in trouble. Better off postpone the wedding until the pandemic ends.

Sources reveal that weddings have led to the recent Covid-19 surge in Dakshina Kannada. Several guests who attended wedding functions last month have tested positive for Covid-19. A family organised a wedding ceremony with limited guests at a hall on April 25. A few days after the event, the groom’s father tested positive and spent a few days in the ICU, before being discharged. Similarly, several guests who attended a Christian wedding in the first week of April had reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. “Most of the family members of those who attended the wedding from Sakleshpur, and other guests tested positive for the novel coronavirus,” said a source close to the family.

An aged couple who hosted a wedding in their house in Vamanjoor tested positive for Covid-19. Likewise, many guests including family members who attended a wedding at a house in Kunjathbail, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Not only guests but several wedding planners and photographers have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A wedding photographer said that his colleague tested positive for Covid-19, and is currently in home isolation. He had got a lot of work during the curfew.

A musician, who is part of a well-known band, went through difficult times after he along with his family tested positive for Covid-19. His wife told the media, “My husband tested positive for Covid-19, during the second week of April. He initially had throat pain and then fever, and had to be hospitalised, based on a doctor’s advice. Meanwhile, our three-year-old daughter and I also tested positive. We are now recovering.” A senior health department official said that there have been cases of newly married couples testing positive for Covid-19. In December, a couple who tied the knot in Kerala, and returned to Kadaba, tested positive. On a last note, Weddings can be postponed. There is a reason behind taking this tough decision. Also, it is not right to celebrate when there is uncertainty around, and when families are mourning.

