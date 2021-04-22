Spread the love



















COVID-19: UAE suspends all passenger flights from India

UAE: Authorities in the UAE have announced the suspension of all flights from India from 2359 hours on April 24.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GCAA) said the suspension applies to all UAE-based and foreign carriers.

UAE citizens, diplomatic missions, official delegations, flights of businessmen and golden residency visa holders are exempted from the entry restrictions. Those exempted will have to undergo RT-PCR tests before flying and undergo a 10-day quarantine.

They also need to undergo PCR tests on days four and eight after arrival.