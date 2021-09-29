Spread the love



















COVID-19 Vaccination Camp held at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: The Youth Red Cross Unit, National Service Scheme and NCC Units of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, in association with the District Health and Family Welfare Department organized COVID -19 vaccination Camp on 21st & 24th September 2021 in the College. Vaccination was done by the staff members of Primary Health Centre, Padil, Mangalore.

During the 2-day camp, 961 staff and students of St Aloysius Institutions got vaccinated with Covishield vaccine including Rev Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto, Rector of Aloysian Institutions.

Thirty volunteers of Youth Red Cross, NSS Units and NCC Cadets of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) helped the doctors to the smooth conduct of the camp.

The Vaccination camp was ably initiated by Mr Regi John, Coordinator of Youth Red Cross, Mr Alwin D’Souza & Ms Carrel Sharel Pereira, the NSS Co-ordinators and Lt Hariprasad Shetty, Fly Officer Alwyn Misquith and ANO Capt Shakinraj, the NCC Officers of various wings, Ms Premalatha Shetty, dept of BCA and Mr Avinash N., dept of Economics. Principal, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, expressed his gratitude to the doctors and the supporting staff of the Primary Health Centre of Padil, Mangaluru.

Like this: Like Loading...