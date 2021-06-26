Covid-19 Vaccination Drive by ICYM Joined with FMMC Hospital & FMH-Thumbay

Spread the love



















Covid-19 Vaccination Drive-by Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) in collaboration with Father Muller Medical College Hospital-Mangaluru & Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay

Mangaluru: Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) Central Council, Diocese of Mangalore in collaboration with Fr Muller Medical College Hospital, Kankanady and Fr Muller Hospital, Thumbay initiated Covid-19 vaccination drive with the aim to increase the vaccination rate and also to support the youth who are less privileged. There are dedicated counters set up to ensure the entire vaccination process goes on smoothly. ICYM members are present at the venue to guide the people.

Under this initiative, ICYM Episcopal city deanery started a vaccine registration helpline which mainly focuses on creating awareness regarding vaccine registration, booking slots for vaccines and so on. Similarly, other ICYM units all over the diocese have taken up such initiatives and have helped in getting people vaccinated.

ICYM President – Leon Loyd Saldanha

ICYM Mangalore diocese is also offering free doses to the front line volunteers of Mission Share and Care, who have served for the past 50 days to distribute essential food kits and food packets to the needy people of Mangalore. In addition, Free vaccination is also being offered to those who are in urgent need of vaccination but are unable to afford it.

This initiative is running smoothly with the help and support of Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho – Director Father Muller Charitable Institutions and with the cooperation of Rev Fr Ajith Menezes – Administrator of Father Muller Medical College, Rev Fr Vincent Sylvester Lobo- Administrator Father Muller Thumbay, the medical staff, ICYM Volunteers and also because of the generous contribution of Mr John Errol Samuel and our well-wishers.

Ms. Minol Mrinaline Braggs, PRO ICYM, is the overall coordinator of this drive. Director Fr Ashwin Cardoza, President – Leon Loyd Saldanha and Secretary- Veena Vas are heading the team.

