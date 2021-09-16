Spread the love



















Covid-19 Vaccination Drive by MCC on 17 September from 9 am till 7 pm

Mangaluru: Against the backdrop of controlling the spike in Covid Positive Rate across Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) limits, Dakshina Kannada district administration and MCC is organizing a Covid vaccination drive on 17-09-2021 from 9 AM to 7 PM.

This drive is being conducted in the interest of those working in malls, clothing stores, grocery shops, hotels and restaurants. All the staff members are requested to make the best use of this opportunity and abide by the Covid guidelines.

The vaccine will prove to be beneficial in the coming days. The vaccine will also be available in selected hospitals, medical colleges, educational institutions and Urban Primary Healthcare Centers.

Commissioner

Mangaluru City Corporation

