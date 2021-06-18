Spread the love



















COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive at Father Muller Hospital- Vax Drive Starts on Mon- 21 June

Mangaluru : The long wait for the COVID-19 vaccine has ended with the arrival of the first batch of COVISHEILD vaccines to Father Muller Medical College Hospital late afternoon on 17 June 2021. The weapon against the pandemic was brought by air through the Pune-Mumbai-Delhi-Mangalore flight. The vaccine was delivered to the Father Muller Medical College Hospital maintaining the strict cold chain required.

Many enquiries by patrons, well-wishers, public and patients of the hospital have been answered on the arrival of the vaccine. The Father Muller COVID Helpline (0824 2238341, 8277039528) ) number has been buzzing since a month with the request for vaccines. Those who had taken their first dose wanted to take their second dose at Father Muller. Heeding to these requests and as a service to the nation the procurement of the vaccine by the management was hastened.

Fr Rudolph D’Sa the administrator of the hospital was glad to receive the consignment and thus declared that the vaccine drive will begin for the general public from Monday, 21 June, 2021 between 9am-3pm. Fr Ajith Menezes (administrator of the Medical College) captaining the vaccination committee was abuzz with the logistical arrangement and overseeing the comfort and ease of the public, said that the vaccination drive would be carried out in the Father Muller Convention Center.

The vaccination site is a fully air-conditioned wide area having all the necessary pandemic protocol in place. 10 registration counters will be set for faster processing and ease. Waiting areas and emergency facilities have also been arranged. An ample parking facility is available in the convention centre. The convention center has lift facilities for easy movement. Entrance for those seeking to be vaccinated will be through the Pumpwell gate.

Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Kishan Shetty, in charge of the vaccine drive thanked the management and the Serum Institute, Pune for their timely assistance.

Keeping in mind the necessity of the vaccine and the situation of the public, the management has unanimously decided that the vaccine would be priced per dose at Rs 750/-. Vaccines are available for ages 18 and above.

The Father Muller Charitable Institutions motto of “Heal and Comfort” and its vaccine campaign “Thank you for lending a hand to build a safer, Healthier India” is in line with its 140 years of healing heritage.

Enroll yourself in the COWIN app or come and ask for assistance on the same. Father Muller Medical College Hospital, the one stop for all your healthcare needs.

