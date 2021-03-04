Spread the love



















Covid active cases cross 6,000-mark again in Karnataka



Bengaluru: Maintaining its upward trend, active Covid cases crossed 6,000-mark across Karnataka again after weeks due to rise in new cases, said the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

“With 528 new cases registered on Tuesday, the state’s Covid tally increased to 9,52,565, including 6,057 active cases, while recoveries rose to 9,34,143, with 413 patients discharged during the day,” said the daily bulletin.

The virus claimed three lives, including two in Bengaluru Urban and one in Bengaluru Rural district, taking the state’s death toll to 12,346 since the pandemic broke on March 8 a year ago.

In Bengaluru, 311 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday, taking its tally to 4,06440, including 4,285 active cases, while recoveries increased to 3,97,665, with 235 discharged during the last 24 hours.

Of the 116 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs). 50 are in Bengaluru hospitals and 10 in Kalaburagi while the rest are spread in the remaining 29 districts across the southern state.

Out of 68,339 tests conducted in the day, 5,076 were through rapid-antigen detection and 63,263 were through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate for the day was 0.77 per cent and case fatality rate was 0.56 per cent across the state on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 15,294 people were vaccinated during the day, with 9,903 senior citizens above 60 years and 1,350 with comorbidities above 45 years of age.

Other beneficiaries of the shot were 2,850 healthcare workers and 1,191 frontline warriors across the state.