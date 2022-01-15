Covid Cases continue to rise in Udupi district – 607 tested positive on January 15

Udupi: Covid-19 cases in the Udupi district continued to rise with fresh 607 cases reported on Saturday, January 15. With this, the active cases in the district have risen to 2879.

Of the 607 cases in the district, 318 are male and 299 female. Among the taluks, Udupi has the highest with 398 positive cases (positivity rate of 12.82%) while Kundapur has 117 cases (7.87% positivity rate) and Karkala 90 cases (6.22% positivity rate). The district has registered a 10.02% positivity rate.

Across Udupi district, 564 persons are in home isolation, seven are in hospitals, 8 in Covid health hospital and 28 persons in covid care centres.