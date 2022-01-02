Covid cases cross 1,000 mark in K’taka, Education Minister tests positive too



Bengaluru: In a major cause of worry for the Karnataka Health Department, as many as 1,033 Covid cases were reported across the state on Saturday, with 810 in capital Bengaluru alone, as well as five deaths.

The authorities are predicting that the third wave of Covid is slowly rearing its head in the state. The testing has been increased by authorities and 1,19,225 tests have been conducted. The number of infected persons in the state rose to 30,08,370.

The active cases in the state stand at 9,386. The number of discharges in the state stood at 354, way behind the number of infections. The infection rate is standing at 0.86 per cent.

In Bengaluru, 218 people have been discharged from the hospitals and active cases stand at 7,876.

The authorities have screened 1,702 international passengers, including 597 international arrivals from at risk nations.

There are 2,569 Delta cases in the state and 66 persons have tested positive for Omicron so far.

Meanwhile, state Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The minister, who shared the information on social media, has requested all the people in contact with him to isolate and get tested. He has undergone a test after minor symptoms cropped up. He is quarantined and being treated.

The authorities are more concerned with this development as Nagesh has attended many programmes in Bengaluru and other places in the recent past.