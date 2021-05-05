Spread the love



















COVID Cases Cross 1500 Mark as DK Records 1529 new Infections and 4 Deaths

Mangaluru: The coronavirus positive cases have crossed the 1500 mark as Dakshina Kannada district records 1529 new infections with four deaths on May 5.

Meanwhile, 608 persons were also discharged from the hospital after complete recovery.

So far 50,345 positive cases have been reported in the district and 768 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 9,331 active cases in the district.

This is the highest single-day spike since the first positive case was confirmed on March 22, 2020, in the Dakshina Kannada district.

The government has ordered the public to wear the face mask and maintain social distancing. Those who fail to follow the COVID guidelines will be penalized. In the district, so far 51,576 cases have been booked for not wearing the face mask and a fine of Rs 53,90,430 has been collected.