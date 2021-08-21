Spread the love



















Covid cases in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada come down



Bengaluru: Karnataka recorded 1,453 new Covid cases, 1,408 recoveries and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin on Friday.

Authorities have managed to bring down cases in Bengaluru Urban and Dakshina Kannada with stricter measures. The two districts registered the highest number of Covid cases in the state for over a week. Though they continue to be testing the highest number of samples, the numbers of new cases have decreased.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.83 per cent and the case fatality rate recorded was 1.16 per cent. The total active cases stood at 21,161.

Bengaluru logged 352 cases, 318 recoveries, and one death in the last 24 hours. The new cases included 15 children in the age group of 0 to 9 and 30 aged 10 to 19 years.

The number of micro containment zones in the city stood at 131.

Bengaluru stood second to New Delhi in terms of positive cases (12,34,509), recovered cases (12,10,640) and a number of vaccine doses administered (96,16,395) among metropolitan cities in the country.

The active rate was 0.64 per cent, recovery rate at 98.07 per cent, positivity rate at 0.53 per cent and case fatality rate 1 per cent.

Districts bordering Kerala including Dakshina Kannada (341), Kodagu (95), Mysuru (87), barring Udupi (176), saw major no rise in the number of cases. Chamarajanagar district, which also shares a border with Kerala, saw zero cases.

Hassan (101) and Shivmogga (53) saw a slight spike in cases whereas districts bordering Maharashtra registered positive cases in single digits, except for Belagavi (46).

Like this: Like Loading...