Covid Cases in DK Cross 1 Lakh Mark- Vaccines were Out-of-Stock! Expect Lockdown Soon?

SCARY but TRUE! Covid-19 Cases in Dakshina Kannada Cross 1 Lakh Mark- Covid-19 Vaccines were -of-Stock! If there is a spike in Covid cases, Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has warned of yet another LOCKDOWN soon.

Mangaluru: It’s really SCARY but TRUE! The total number of Covid-19 caes in Dakshina Kannada crossed the one lakh mark, with the district recording 365 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths on Saturday, while Udupi registered 148 new cases and one death- and 345 cases in DK on Friday. As per the Dakshina Kannada district health bulletin, a total of 12,64,232 samples have been tested so far, out of which 11,63,862 have turned out to be negative. The total number of positive cases in the district has risen to 1,00,370 out of which 2,803 are currently active, ever since the first case was reported on 22 March 2020. As many as 243 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday. The death toll in the district so far stands at 1,424. So far, the district administration has collected Rs 1,00,24,317 as fine in 82,453 incidents of mask violation.

As per Dakshina Kannada district health department officials on Thursday they have run out of stock of Covid-19 vaccines. Dr BV Rajesh, reproductive child health (RCH) officer speaking to Team Mangalorean said the district had exhausted all available doses on Thursday. “We expect to receive 15,400 doses of Covishield on Saturday or Sunday. We also expect Covaxin stock in a day or two,” Dr Rajesh said. Dr Sujay Bhandary, Mangaluru taluk health officer, said while Mangaluru was receiving an average of 80,000 doses of vaccines per week, it received only 40,000 doses in the past week and all doses were exhausted on Friday.

“Initially, supply was in sync with demand and the drive to inoculate healthcare and frontline workers went off very smoothly,” Dr Bhandary said. “The drive was then extended to include all above 45 years and priority groups in the 18-44 years age group. While supply reduced from 80,000 doses to 40,000 doses per week, this week we received even fewer doses. We have nearly 13,000 people, who have completed 28 days after taking the first dose of Covaxin. However, the taluk’s stock of Covaxin as on Thursday/Friday is zero. Similarly, we have no stock of Covishield too.“

In Dakshina Kannada district, 8.9 lakh have received the first dose and 2.7 lakh have taken the second dose so far. Cases continue to rise. The district administration has urged people to strictly continue maintaining social distance in public places and wear masks when stepping out of the house. Anyone not wearing a mask would be fined by the authorities.

DEPUTY COMMISSIONER DR K V RAJENDRA WARNS OF A LOCKDOWN SOON IF COVID-19 CASES INCREASE!

While in the beginning of post lockdown the Covid-19 cases were decreasing, but once again we are seeing a spike in Covid cases and also deaths. Seems like people are totally ignorant and careless about the pandemic and many are not adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines, like not wearing face masks or following social distance. City buses are packed with commuters like sardines in a basket, and restaurants are not following any protocols. Now that the pubs are open, youngsters are having fun with Covid protocols going for a toss. With such a present situation, there are very good chances that the government or district authorities could impose yet another lockdown soon.

During a meeting with officials on Saturday, 31 July, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV had said that if there is a spike in Covid cases, lockdown will be imposed in the district, and urged that people should strictly adhere to the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, by wearing masks, maintaining social distance and giving attention to hygiene. Speaking to the media, DC said, ” “We (Deputy Commissioners) have been given the responsibility to check the spread of Covid cases by the government. Therefore, the district administration will put all the necessary efforts to curb the spread of the virus. The testing capacity has been increased to where we are now conducting 7,000 to 9,000 Covid tests, while in the first wave, about 2,000 to 3,000 tests were conducted”.

DC further said “We have also planned to hold 10,000 to 12,000 tests. However, if people don’t cooperate with us by not adhering to the Covid rules, then we have no other option than to impose a lockdown, if we see a rise in Covid cases. We may put a ban on Naga Panchami and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in public places and in mass gatherings, but people can celebrate these festivals in their respective homes. We may also consider allowing only 50 people at marriages, and if the function has more people strict action will be taken against the hall authorities and the marriage party .”The district administration is seriously thinking about restricting inter-district travelling. For the past two days, the positivity rate is about 5.76 to 5.11%. A week ago, the positivity rate was about 4.6%. If the positivity rate increases above 5%, strict measures will be taken. People should follow all protocols strictly,” said DC.

