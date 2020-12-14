Spread the love



















Covid death toll in Africa nears 56k; cases top 2.36mn



Addis Ababa: The death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic in the African continent has reached 55,989, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC said that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 2,361,271 as of Sunday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 2,004,985 people infected with Covid-19 have recovered across the continent so far, according to the continental disease control and prevention agency.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, and Egypt, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

The southern Africa region is the most affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths, it was noted.

The Northern Africa region is the second most affected region, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa currently has the most Covid-19 cases, which hit 852,965. The country also has the highest number of deaths related to Covid-19, at 23,106.

Morocco comes next with 397,597 confirmed cases and 6,589 deaths, followed by Egypt with 121,089 confirmed cases and 6,898 deaths, the Africa CDC said.