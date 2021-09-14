Spread the love



















Covid Information Support Centre opened at CODP Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In response to Covid-19 2nd wave and news of the 3rd wave in Oct.-Nov. 2021, the CODP® Mangaluru has opened up an Information Support Centre (ISC), to guide people seeking information on precautionary measures to avoid contracting the virus. This Centre is set up under the support of CHARIS-Caritas Humanitarian Aid Relief Initiatives (Singapore) Ltd and Caritas India.

The Director, Fr Vincent Dsouza, apprised the staff on the purpose of setting up this help desk and the agencies supporting this initiative. Ms Lenet Gonsalves, Program Manager, explained in detail about awareness that will be given on Covid-19 appropriate behaviours and home-based care of asymptomatic and mild cases, and vaccination.

Mr Noel Lobo and Mr Henry D’Souza, Volunteers at CODP, inaugurated the Help Desk. Thereafter, Fr Vincent gave a practical demonstration on one of the basic precautionary measures to be practiced, i.e. washing of hands. He also requested Ms Lenet and Ms Zeena, the designated volunteers at the help desk, to educate and guide as many people to take advantage of the information available at CODP’s Support Centre.

