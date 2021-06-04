Spread the love



















‘Covid – Journey of a Cop’ – A Documentary Film Released by Police Commissioner

Mangaluru: Healthcare workers, sanitation staff, those who run grocery and medical shops, government officials in general — all of them from the frontline in the battle against the novel coronavirus, but the police are in the frontline among the other frontliners. The Police as a frontline agency is striving at multiple levels of service delivery, living up to an ever-expanding list of job roles as the health-related crisis due to COVID 19 spreads across the country. The enforcement of lockdowns have been one of the most challenging of the responsibilities the police and the other governmental agencies face where the fear of the spread of the Pandemic compelled the government to impose the first phase of the countrywide lockdowns, and once again we are in the second phase of Pandemic lockdown.

The Pandemic related job role of the police extends to the utilization of the police domain experience of crowd control, public order management, investigation of criminal acts, deterrence of the law-breaking behaviours and intelligence collection of anti-social activities. The acts of not obeying quarantine requirements, defying home stay or hospital stay rules and concealing the contact history of those who catch the infection, have invoked essentially public health measures which require actions related to the domain of police expertise. The activities of enforcing a rule compliant behaviour and contact tracing of infected people are activities that are related to skill sets in which police have domain experience. As the lockdowns progressed, the role of the police in the Pandemic extended to another huge area of state responsibility and that is, the assistance of the crisis-stricken vulnerable, the poor and the helpless who required urgent help in transportation to hospitals, supply of essential commodities, food and relief resources.

This even involved in some cases, ferrying of dead bodies and facilitating the last rites, if no one was available to claim the dead body. The police now stand at the centre stage of this health-related crisis, placing the police staff next only to the health workers as important agents to render services for mitigating crises amidst high levels of expectation from them in the wake of widespread fear and insecurity in the society. The role of the police could be explained through these four major interfaces the police have to manage the pandemic, namely- Enforcing the lockdown through movement restriction; Assistance to the Vulnerable during the Crisis; Contact Tracing and the Use of Investigation and Intelligence Skill; and the First Responder Interface and Personal Risks involved during the pandemic.

And here we have Arun Alva- the Assistant Reserve Sub Inspector of Mnagaluru Police come up with a five-minute documentary on the journey of a Cop during the Pandemic, and directed by Raahul Vasistha, a young talented director (Young Buds Journey towards Light, Camera and Action) have directed couple of Tulu and Kannada movies. The documentary titled as ‘COVID- JOURNEY OF A COP’ was released Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar released a documentary titled ‘Covid – Journey of a Cop’, on Friday, 4 June 2021 at the Police Commissioner Conference Hall.

The movie features Assistant Reserve Sub Inspector (ARSI) Arun Alva in the main role, with a guest appearance by police commissioner N Shashi Kumar. The documentary is presented by Mangaluru City Police and is directed by Raahul Vasistha. After the release of the documentary, Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar said, “Our police personnel have been toiling hard day and night ever since the lockdown was enforced, making sure that people are following the guidelines, and by also enforcing them. 330 police were tested positive with one death in the first wave last year, and 88 were tested positive with one death in the second wave this year.”

L-R: ARSI Arun Alva and Documentary Director Raahul VASISTHA

“This five-minute documentary featuring ARSI Arun Alva is aimed at creating awareness among the police personnel to take precautionary measures to fight the Covid-19.The documentary features the real experience of ARSI Arun Alva who was tested positive, recovered and back in full action again, strong and determined to do his best combating the pandemic. This documentary is dedicated to all Covid warriors who have worked relentlessly during the pandemic. The documentary is in Kannada language with English subtitles,” added the Police Commissioner.

Young and talented Raahul Vasistha, the Director of the documentary, Raahul has worked on various music and film videos. Having worked as the editor of Tulu movie ‘Golmaal’ and also worked in four Tulu movies like ‘2 Ekre’, ‘Girgit’, ‘Gamjaal’ and ‘Kudkana Madime’, and three Kannada films, including ‘Diganth’. ARSI Arun Alva, who has been in police service for the past 19 years speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “We started the shooting of this documentary two weeks ago, and the whole documentary was shot by Raahul on iPhone mobile. He has done a great job, whose main intention in making this documentary was to create awareness and motivate Covid Warriors on Covid effects. When the police commissioner approved the making of this documentary after Raahul had met him, unluckily I was tested positive two weeks ago. We are happy that the documentary has come out good and hope that it will bring awareness and make a difference among the Covid warriors.”

