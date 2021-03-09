Spread the love



















Covid negative report mandatory for people visiting Udupi from Maharashtra, Kerala: DC Jagadeesh

Udupi : Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh has said that Covid negative reports, not older than 72 hours are mandatory for those visiting Udupi from Maharashtra and Kerala.

Those who frequently visit the two states for business purposes must get Covid tests done once in 15 days. Those visiting the district without a Covid report will face action, he said.

Speaking to newsmen here he asked the public to immediately bring to the notice of the district administration if any one arrives from Maharashtra or Kerala without a Covid negative report.

He said people can get Covid vaccine free of cost in 74 government health care facilities in the district while they can also avail of the facility at 20 private hospitals by paying Rs 250 per dose.

Those who cannot register their names in the official app can walk-in to any vaccination centre along with a photo ID card, he added.

Of those vaccinated only three had suffered some adverse effects but it has been proved that the problem was not due to vaccines, the DC said adding all the three have completely recovered after treatment. He asked the public not to pay heed to rumours.

Expressing resentment at people letting down guard, the DC said all Covid precautions like wearing masks, using sanitizers and maintaining social distancing must be strictly adhered to