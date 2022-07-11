Covid positivity rate touches 5% in B’luru



Bengaluru: The Covid positivity rate touched 5 per cent in Bengaluru after 927 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday.

The state reported 989 new Covid cases in the period against 802 discharges. The total active cases in the state rose to 6,693.

In Bengaluru 81 persons are hospitalised among which 71 are in general ward, seven in the ICU, two are in HDU and one patient was on ventilator support.

The positivity rate in the state stood at 3.59 per cent and weekly positivity rate was 3.82 per cent. However, the weekly case fatality rate stood at 0.06 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada district reported 21 new Covid cases and Bengaluru Rural district logged 14 fresh Covid cases after Bengaluru Urban. All other districts reported Covid cases either nil or in single digits.

Karnataka authorities have administered 5,49,03,698 first doses, 5,40,77,580 second doses and 38,06,651 precautionary doses.