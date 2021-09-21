Covid Safety Kits Handed Over to Police Commissioner by MRT -115 & MLC-82

Spread the love



















Covid Safety Kits Handed Over to Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar by Mangalore Round Table (MRT -115) & Mangalore Ladies Circle (MLC-82)



Mangaluru: “Our heroes are those who risk their lives everyday to protect our world and make it a better place to live in.” – To show our appreciation and support to our Mangaluru City Police in helping break the chain of covid, Mangalore Round Table – 115 (MRT-115) and Mangalore Ladies Circle – 82 (MLC-82) handed over covid safety kits to City Police Commissioner Mr. N Shashi Kumar.

These covid kits consisted of 300 safety goggles which can be worn over existing spectacles, 300 masks, 15 premium masks,16 face shields, 25 hand sanitizers, and 16 packets of wet facial wipes. This was handed over by MRT 115 Chairman Tr Royster D’Souza and MLC 82 Chairperson Cr Jennifer Fernandes.

MRT-115 & MLC-82 helped to set up a yearly package of 200 Mbps broadband connection with Dual band routers to enable Teachers to conduct online classes without any network buffering or disconnection at D.K ZP Model Higher Primary School Panjimogaru

D.K ZP Model Higher Primary School Panjimogaru has 284 students studying in LKG to Class 7th who are currently taught by 7 teachers using online zoom classes. However, due to lack of funds the teachers were forced to use their personal mobile network which was not consistent.

To celebrate Teacher’s Day Mangalore Round Table 115 and Mangalore Ladies Circle 82 have helped to set up a yearly package of 200 Mbps broadband connection with Dual band routers to enable Teachers to conduct online classes without any network buffering or disconnection. The setup was handed over by MRT 115 Chairman Tr Royster D’Souza along with MLC 82 Chairperson Cr Jennifer Fernandes in the presence of SDMC President Mrs Manjula and Headmistress Mrs Chandravathi.

About MRT-115 & MLC-82 :

Mangalore – 115 (MRT-115) is a part of Round Table India (RTI). Round Table is a non-political and non-sectarian organization of young men in the age group of 18 and 40. Round Table is an international movement created to promote Service through Fellowship is spread across 52 countries consisting of around 35,000 Tablers.

Mangalore Ladies Circle – 82 (MLC-82) is part of Ladies Circle India (LCI) and consists of the wives of Tablers. They undertake School toilet block construction, sanitary napkin vending and disposal machines for sanitation at schools. They also focus on projects which enable women to become financially independent.

In the past MRT-115 and MLC-82 have contributed towards the school fees for children, provided grocery kits to the needy during the recent lock down, free home delivery of food to covid patients, built classrooms and toilet blocks in govt schools, donated furniture and renovated classrooms in govt schools.

