Covid scare: BBMP Commissioner holds meeting with RWAs in K’taka



ArrayBengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is making all possible efforts to contain the menace of the Covid crisis in the city. After holding talks with the police department to ensure a joint operation for stricter enforcement of Covid guidelines, the BBMP is reaching out to Resident Welfare Associations, authorities said on Thursday.

Efforts are being made to check the cases from increasing in the city as the virus is spreading in the neighbouring states. The civic agency is trying to ensure observance of Covid guidelines without fail by all apartment residents.

Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta held a virtual meeting with Resident Welfare Associations from the BBMP headquarters on Wednesday evening.

The discussion was focussed on more number of Covid cases being detected in a few apartments in the city. Measures to control the corona menace by following Covid appropriate behaviour were discussed.

“One must immediately be isolated as soon as the infection is detected. In addition, the primary, secondary contacts and the neighbours should be tested and isolated,” Gupta said.

All RWAs were told to comply with Covid rules in case of any social event being held in their apartments and party halls.

“People should stop participating in social events as much as possible. Maintaining social distance and wearing masks to curb the spread of the virus are the need of the hour. Precautionary measures must be taken in common areas of the apartment complexes and gyms,” he added.

Gupta has also instructed the trade associations to follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all costs.

The government has unlocked the city to facilitate business activities but Covid protocols are not being followed in many business areas. All merchants in areas where commercial activities take place in the city must strictly follow Covid guidelines, he said.

“If Covid guidelines are not followed, marshals, home guards and police officers will visit the site in question and impose a fine,” he warned.

He added that the staff must be regularly tested for Covid. In case of symptoms, a Covid test must be immediately conducted. Everyone must be vaccinated, he said and added that those who have not been administered the vaccine yet must visit the nearest primary health centre for the same. Bengaluru has a less than 1% Covid positivity rate with around 400 cases every day and there is no need to get panicked, he stated.

