Covid Scare: ‘Pura Pravesha of Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji held in Simple Manner

Udupi: Aimed the covid-19 scare the ‘Pura Pravesha ceremony of Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji of Krishnapura Math was held in a simple procession from Jodukatte here on Monday, January 10.

Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji of Krishnapura Math will ascend the sacred ‘Paryaya Peeta’ (Sarvajna Peeta) on January 18 to take charge and the ‘Puja’ rights to conduct his Paryaya at Sri Krishna Math for the next two-year term from the outgoing Sri Eshapirya Theertha Swamiji of Adamar Math.

After the last leg of his pilgrimage, the Swamiji came to Udupi in the evening on Monday, January 10. He was received at Jodukatte, the traditional entrance of old Udupi town by several dignitaries including deputy commissioner Kurma Rao M, Supretednent of Police N Vishnuvardhan, CEO ZP Dr Naveen Bhat, MLA Raghupathi Bhat and others. The Swamiji was later taken in an open vehicle along with a single tableau carrying the ‘Pattada Devaru Sri Dwibhuja Kaliya Mardana and Sri Narasimha’ in the palanquin.

Soon after stepping out of the chariot, the Swamiji visited the oldest Temples of Lord Anantheshwara and Lord Chandramouleeshwara and offered special prayers for the success of his two-year Paryaya. He later visited Sri Krishna Math and offered prayers, he was received by the outgoing Sri Eshapriya Theertha Swamiji of Palimar Adamar Math whose term is coming to end on January 17. The Swamiji later entered the Krishnapura Math situated near Car Street.