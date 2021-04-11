Spread the love



















Covid second wave to peak in Karnataka in May: Minister Sudhakar



Bengaluru: The second wave of coronavirus across Karnataka is set to peak by the first week of May and taper off subsequently, Health Minister K. Sudhakar said on Sunday, as 10,250 new cases were reported from across the state.

“The second wave of Covid is likely to peak by May first week in the state and slow down by May-end,” he told reporters after a meeting with health experts here.

Admitting that the state’s health infrastructure would be over-burdened if cases continued to surge, the minister urged people to be vigilant and strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour to contain the virus spread.

“Experts suggested testing all travellers entering Karnataka from high case load states like Maharashtra. We have to take measures as per the advice to contain the pandemic,” said Sudhakar, a medical doctor by profession.

According to the state health bulletin, 10,250 new cases were registered across the state on Saturday, with Bengaluru accounting for 7,584 of them.

Active cases rose to 69,225, including 51,236 in Bengaluru.

With 40 patients, including 27 in Bengaluru succumbing to the infection, the state’s death toll increased to 12,889 and the city’s toll to 4,815.

Of the 440 patients in ICUs, 177 are in Bengaluru hospitals, followed by 44 in Kalaburagi, 33 in Kolar, 23 in Mysuru, 20 in Tumakuru, and 15 in Dakshina Kannada.

Ruling out curbs on economic activities, Sudhakar, however, said large gatherings and congregations would not be allowed to prevent the infection from spreading further.

Noting that the state received 73 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines till date, he said 61 lakh eligible people have taken the jab so far, with women accounting for 53 per cent of them.

Hinting at making surprise visits to hospitals and vaccination centres across the state, he said irregularities and improper facilities would not be tolerated.

“If people cooperate and strictly follow Covid-induced guidelines, there will be no need for lockdown or curbs on economic activities,” he added.



