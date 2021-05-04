Spread the love



















COVID Situation Getting Worse Day by Day, Those Having Symptoms Should Test Immediately – DC Jagadeesh

Udupi: “The current coronavirus situation in the district is going worse day by day and the trend shows that the virus is still very active. I am personally requesting the people with symptoms of the disease to test themselves immediately”, appealed Deputy commissioner of Udupi District, G Jagadeesh.

In his video message released on May 4, DC G Jagadeesh has stated, “As you have noticed in the last few weeks, the situation is going from bad to worse. The death rate is also increasing day by day and this is a serious matter. We have requested the people many times to get themselves tested for the disease but unfortunately, people are not ready to get themselves tested. Now when the situation is getting serious people are demanding treatment and ICU facilities. Presently all the hospital beds in the district are full”.

DC Jagadeesh further said, “Those who have the symptoms of COVID should go to the hospital and get themselves tested. It is easy to treat the disease during the early stages, once the disease develops it will be a problem to the patient and their family members, as well as district administration. I request the public with folded hands not to neglect the coronavirus second wave infection”.