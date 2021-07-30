Covid spurt in Kerala: Karnataka CM Bommai directs DCs, SPs to monitor bordering areas

Spread the love



















Covid spurt in Kerala: Karnataka CM directs DCs, SPs to monitor bordering areas

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday asked deputy commissioners and superintendent of police of areas bordering Kerala to step up stringent measures in the wake of Kerala becoming the epicentre of fresh Covid surge.

“I have spoken to Mysuru, Chamrajnagar and Dakshin Kannada deputy commissioners and told them to take stringent measures in the wake of spurt of Covid cases in Kerala. I have also told them to check the roads and railway routes at the bordering areas of Kerala. The DCs and SPs have been told to take the responsibility,” he told reporters in Delhi.

The situation in the God’s own country is becoming worse as more than half of the total number of new coronavirus cases reported in the country on Thursday was from the southern state. As per Union Health Ministry data, Kerala recorded 22,064 COVID-19 and 128 deaths on Thursday.

The state was reprimanded by the Supreme Court for its Bakrid relaxations, following which Kerala has decided to enforce total lockdown this weekend.

Mr Bommai said he has asked the DCs and SPs of the bordering districts to conduct testing at the vaccination centres.

Also trace and track with an emphasis in border districts of Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajnagar, Udupi and Chikmagalur. “Once I return from Delhi I will hold a video conference and talk to the DCs and SPs of these districts,” he added.

The incumbent chief minister is on a two-day visit to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National BJP president JP Nadda to thank them for having chosen him as the chief minister and seek their blessings.

On Saturday, he is scheduled to meet Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the light of the controversy brewing up between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the Mekedatu reservoir project.

