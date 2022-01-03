Covid surge: K’taka CM to hold meet with experts on Tuesday



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a high level meeting with experts on Tuesday in view of rising cases of Covid and the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

He said that as the speed of infection is higher, expert opinion will be sought to manage the situation in the state. The opinion of the expert committee will be discussed and appropriate decisions will be taken in the cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, he said.

Bommai further stated that he is observing the surge in cases of the Omicron variant in the country. It is spreading more rapidly in neighbouring states and expert opinion is needed at this juncture.

“Everything would be discussed with my cabinet colleagues,” he stated.

“We have the experience of handling first and the second wave of Covid. The government would take a decision which wouldn’t affect the life of people as well as also implement recommendations of Covid expert committee to prevent the rapid surge,” he said.

“With the vaccination drive for the age group of 15 to 18 years starting, we want to bring youngsters into the protection zone. The cooperation of parents, teachers, health workers is needed. People should follow guidelines,” he said.

The vaccination drive is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The preventive measures initiated are helping to contain the spread of infection and third wave to a great extent, he added.

“We have to adopt scientific ways to deal with the situation. Covid cases are on the rise for a week in the state. We have considered it seriously. The vaccination for 15-18 years of age group is important, he said.