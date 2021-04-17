Spread the love



















Covid surge: Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary reviews preparedness

Mangaluru: In the backdrop of rising Covid cases in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka Minister for Fisheries Kota Srinivasa Poojary, who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Udupi after being tested positive, interacted with senior officials through video-conferencing from the hospital.

The Minister discussed the preparedness of the district to fight the Covid surge and to ensure all arrangements are in place to treat the patients and also to check the rising cases.

The Minister instructed the officials to subject the primary and secondary contacts of a Covid positive patient to test. While asking the officials to ensure that the public strictly adhere to Covid guidelines, he instructed that night curfew rules be strictly followed. Vigilance should be stepped up in the borders with Kerala, he added.

Pointing out that there were 4,978 beds available in Government and private hospitals in the city, he directed the officials to ensure the availability of beds, oxygen and ventilators to needy patients and also to appoint Nodal officers in private hospitals.

He further said pregnant women who test positive should be treated separately.