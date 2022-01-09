COVID Surge: Paryaya Mahotsava to be a Low-key affair – Raghupathi Bhat

Udupi: The Temple City Udupi is gearing up for the biennial Paryaya Mahotsava event on January 18.

“Due to night Curfew and COVID restrictions imposed by the state government the event will be a low-key affair with traditional methods”, said the working president and the MLA of Udupi, Raghupathi Bhat.

Speaking at a press meet held in Udupi on Sunday, January 9, MLA Raghupathi Bhat said, “As the third wave of COVID has set in, Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji wants the Paryaya to be a simple event. Sri Vidyasagara Theertha is currently the most senior Swamiji of Ashta Maths. For the fourth time, he will ascend the Paryaya Peeta (also called Sarvanjna Peeta) in the wee hours of 18 January”.

Raghupathi Bhat further said, “The ‘Pura Pravesha’ programme of Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji of Krishnapura Math will be held here on January 10. The Pura Pravesha is a customary entry into the city by the Swamiji ascending the Paryaya Peeta after going on a pre-Paryaya tour to pilgrimage centres and other religious places. The “Pura Pravesha” procession will start at Jodukatte at 3:00 pm. The procession will reach Car Street and then, Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji will enter the Krishnapura Math. As earlier, the committee has decided to add various tableaus and other cultural troupes for the procession. As per the state government COVID restrictions, the procession will be held in a simple manner”.

The MLA also said, “A felicitation ceremony will be held for Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji at Car Street at 6:00 pm. The Swamiji will be felicitated by the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC), and the Paryaya Celebration Committee”.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, state minister V Sunil Kumar, Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Lalaji R Mendon and former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj will also participate in the felicitation programme. On behalf of the Civic representative of Udupi City Municipal Council president, Sumitra Nayak will be felicitating Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji.

The Paryaya festival will be held on January 18. The Paryaya procession will begin from Jodu Katte at 2:00 am. As per the celebration committee’s request, the district administration will be sending the proposal to the state government seeking permission for observing the Paryaya procession during the time of the night curfew. If the government gives the permission only then the procession will be held.

Krishnapura Math Swamiji will ascend the Paryaya Peeta, the Paryaya Darbar programme will be held at Rajangana. There is no chance to participate in the Paryaya Darbar. The entire programme will be live telecasted.

“Those who are participating in the festival should compulsorily possess vaccination certificates for both doses. We have mentioned this in the invitation cards of the festival too. The Paryaya Swamiji has also directed that the festival should be held by adhering to all guidelines of the government. I have met chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and invited him to the festival”, said Raghupathi Bhat.

The temple administration’s two-year rotation began 251 years ago. The ritual has completed 31 ‘Chakras’ (cycles) and this is the 32nd cycle. This is the fourth Paryaya for Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji of Krishnapura Math. The pre-Paryaya rituals have already been completed by the Swamiji. The fourth and final preliminary ritual before the Paryaya festival, “Bhattha Muhurtham” was held recently. The other three Muhurthams are “Bale Muhurtham,” “Akki Muhurtham,” and “Kattige Muhurtham.”