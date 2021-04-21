Spread the love



















Covid surges: 75% of govt hospital beds in Chennai occupied



Chennai: Seventy five per cent of the beds in Chennai have been occupied, according to the state health department’s report as the Covid cases continue to mount.

Tamil Nadu has 79,808 cases with Chennai alone accounting for 28,005 cases on Tuesday evening. The control room which manages the patient flow in government hospitals reported that 75 per cent of the beds were occupied as on Tuesday evening.

There are 4,368 beds in the five hospitals in Chennai which include four government medical college hospitals and one Covid hospital in Guindy.

Patients with 50 per cent oxygen requirement are admitted at Medical college hospitals and those who require less than 50 per cent oxygen requirement are treated at health care centres.

On Tuesday of the 11,645 beds in 14 Covid care centres 5,559 were occupied and of the 114 private hospitals in the city providing Covid care, 32 have reported 100 per cent bed occupancy.

Dr. Shanmughasundaram, Physician at a leading hospital in Chennai told IANS, “The occupancy of beds in Chennai is taking place at a faster pace and this will lead to more congestion in hospitals and there needs to be an increase in number of beds by converting other public institutions into Covid care centres.”