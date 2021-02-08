Spread the love



















Covid tally crosses 4-lakh mark in Bengaluru



Bengaluru: The Covid tally in Bengaluru crossed the 4-lakh mark, with 250 testing positive in a day and taking the city’s virus tally to 4,00,565, including 3,897 active cases, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

As the epicentre of the virus in Karnataka, Bengaluru accounted for 43 per cent of the state’s Covid tally of 9,42,518 tally, including 5,969 active cases from across the southern state since the pandemic broke out in March, 2020, the bulletin said on Sunday.

“With 250 patients testing positive on Saturday, the city’s Covid tally increased to 4,00,565, including 3,897 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,92,263, including 288 discharged on Sunday,” said the bulletin.

In all, 487 new cases were reported from across the state on Saturday,

Of the 3 patients succumbing to the infection, 2 were from Bengaluru and 1 Mysuru during the last 24 hours.

Of the 141 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 72 are in Bengaluru and 10 in Mysuru, with the rest spread in the remaining 28 districts.

Out of 74,230 tests conducted, 3,671 were through rapid-antigen detection and 70,559 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate for the day was 0.65 per cent and case fatality rate 0.61 per cent from across thee state on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 1,758 healthcare workers took the vaccine, accounting for only 11 per cent of the 16,697 targetted beneficiaries during the day.

The highest number of vaccinated was in Bengaluru, with 433 of the targetted 1,315 beneficiaries taking the shot, while Koppal reported the lowest number of 129 healthcare warriors taking the jab and accounted for only 3 per cent of the targetted 3,962 people.