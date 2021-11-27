Covid tally in K’taka medical college rises to 281



Dharawad, (Karnataka): More students tested positive taking the Covid-19 tally at the SDM Medical College here to 281 on Saturday, state Health Minister K. Sudhakar said.

The number of cases is likely to increase as some test reports are still awaited.

“All the samples have been sent for genomic sequencing to detect the presence of new variants. The reports will be known by December 1,” the minister said.

Sudhakar further stated that students do not have any serious symptoms.

As many as 182 medical students had tested positive for Coronavirus on Friday. A total of 2,500 students and staff members of the college had undergone tests.

Sixty-six of them tested positive by Thursday morning and the second phase of test results confirmed infection among 116 more students.

According to District Commissioner Nitesh Patil, on November 17, there was a function at the auditorium where a marriage ceremony was also held two days later. Another function was held there on November 25. An appeal has been made for all attendees to take Covid-19 tests.

The infection has initially started from a medical student and other medical students have come from all over the country. It has been advised for the parents of 182 medical students to get tested if they have met their wards in the last week, he explained.

“We will get a clear picture by Saturday on Covid situation. The samples are being tested at DIMHANS, KIMS and SDM labs,” he added.

Patil has appealed to the people to immediately get tested at nearby Primary Health Centre if any symptom showed up. “Everyone should take precautions and follow Covid guidelines,” he said.