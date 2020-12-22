Spread the love



















Covid test centre opened at Bengaluru airport for fast results



Bengaluru: Amid fears of a new coronavirus strain, a 24×7 RT-PCR test facility has been opened at the Kempegowda international airport here to give result in 15 minutes, an official said on Tuesday.

“The Covid-19 test facility has been set up jointly by the Bengaluru International Airport Ltd (BIAL) consortium and the city-based Auriga Research Ltd for express service to passengers and visitors,” said the airport operator in a statement.

Certified by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABTCL) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the facility uses Abbot ID Now to test for the infection.

“The facility consists of a sample collection kiosk inside the terminal and a dedicated lab outside the airport. A waiting lounge with adherence to Covid safety protocols is part of the facility,” the operator said.

The centre will enable international passengers arriving at the airport without a test prior to boarding their flight to be examined.

“The service is also available to departing passengers, who need to undergo a RT-PCR test before travelling and to produce a Covid-19 negative test report at their destination,” said the statement.

Under the express test method, the RT-PCR test result will be available in 15 minutes for Rs 2,400 and a regular test, whose result will be given in 6 hours, will cost Rs 800.

“Until the test result is received, those tested have to wait in a demarcated area. Reports will be shared with those tested through digital platforms,” added the statement.

The slots for testing can be pre-booked on https://testing-lab.com/covid19-testing-center.



