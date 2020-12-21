Spread the love



















COVID test made mandatory for foreigners arriving at KIA: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Bengaluru (UNI): Following the new virus found in the United Kingdom and on the instructions of the Union Government, Karnataka Minister for Health Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said that the state government has made it mandatory for foreigners to undergo COVID test and quarantine from Tuesday onwards.

Speaking to newsmen here on Monday, he said that the new virus has been found in England, and this virus may be spreading faster than COVID-19. So far 138 persons have arrived from the UK into the state without the COVID negative report, hence, from Tuesday onwards tests will be conducted at KIA.

He said as per the centres guidelines the state government will adopt all necessary procedures and those who are arriving from abroad will have to go for quarantine and will have to mandatorily undergo RT PCR tests.

However, he said that there is no need to panic as the new virus has not been detected in the state so far. But he appealed to the general public not to neglect the COVID guidelines at any cost.