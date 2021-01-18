Spread the love



















Covid vaccinated person dies of heart attack

Ballari, (UNI): Covid-19 vaccinated group D health employee died here on Monday

morning due to heart attack, district health source said.

Ballari Distrct Health Officer (DHO) Dr Janardhan said that one person died post Covid-19

vaccination on Monday due to cardiac arrest. Post-mortem is being carried out at VijayanagarInstitute of Medical Sciences in Karnataka.

Dr Janardhan also said that the deceased health employee was identified as Nagaraj (43) and he was working in Sandur government hospital.

As per latest information, the deceased was comorbid and diabetic. He was 43 years old and got the shot on Sunday. The man complained of chest pain in the morning and was taken to a hospital where he died.