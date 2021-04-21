Spread the love



















Covid Vaccination Drive at Milagres Church Hall -Mangaluru

Mangaluru : A covid vaccination drive was conducted at Milagres Church hall, Mangaluru in collaboration with District Wenlock hospital on Tuesday, 20 April 2021.

Fr Bonaventure Nazareth, the parish priest of Milagres, organised the vaccination drive. Members of the parish pastoral council helped out in directing those who came to get themselves inoculated.

A total of 210 people aged 45 and above, got their first dose of vaccines. The second round will be arranged on the 18th of May 2021.