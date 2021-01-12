Spread the love



















Covid vaccines to be administered at 1,213 centres in Telangana



Hyderabad: Covid-19 vaccines will be administered at 1,213 centres across Telangana from January 16.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed officials to make all preparations for the Covid vaccination. He said arrangements should also be made to treat people who may develop side effects after the jab.

He reviewed the arrangements for vaccination programme during a meeting with the ministers and district collectors. Later, the Chief Minister participated in the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A doctor and a room will be made available at each vaccination centre for those who may suffer side effects after the vaccination. An ambulance will also be kept as stand by. A statewide call centre will also be put in place. The Chief Minister asked officials to strictly follow Covid protocols while administering the vaccine.

“The government of India has identified Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as the effective vaccines. We have decided to administer these vaccines in Telangana. Initially, ASHA workers, Anganwadi staff, medical and health employees will be given the vaccine. Later, police, security personnel, sanitary workers and other frontline workers will be covered. Subsequently, the vaccine will be administered to those above 50 years and people with co-morbidities,” the Chief Minister said.

Rao said gram sarpanches and panchayat secretaries should take the responsibility to get the people on priority basis to the vaccination centres. Police Station House Officers and Sub Inspectors should take the responsibility of getting the vaccine for the police and other security personnel.

The government has already made the necessary arrangements to give vaccine in all the primary health centres. In all, 866 cold chain points have been created to transport the vaccine, and volunteers are ready at all the stages.

A committee headed by the Chief Secretary will monitor the vaccination programme.