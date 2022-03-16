Covid vax: 20 lakh kids aged between 12-14 to be inoculated in K’taka



Bengaluru: “Covid-19 hasn’t gone. However, it has been controlled by vaccination. There is a long way to go in controlling Covid-19,” said state Health Minister K. Sudhakar.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the vaccination drive for kids aged 12-14 and the precautionary dose for those who are 60+ at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical Institute.

Sudhakar said, “The Union government led by PM Narendra Modi is addressing the concerns of parents through this vaccine. When children aged 12-14 take this vaccine, they gain immunity to fight against Covid-19.”

This vaccine will be given to 20 lakh children in Karnataka. Sudhakar informed that there is a good response to the vaccination drive from everyone.

Even those who have taken the vaccine should not let their guard down against Covid-19 which hasn’t completely gone yet. However it has come under control due to vaccination, he said.

There is still a long way to go for complete eradication of Covid-19. There are concerns that there may be a few more waves of Covid-19. But this can be mitigated to a large extent by vaccination. Everyone must take precautions by wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing, he said.

A total of over 10 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the state till date. Over 180 crore doses have been given across India. All other vaccinations given earlier used to only be 4-5 crore doses. But the scale and speed of the Covid-19 vaccine is very different given that we have administered 180 crore doses in 14 months. India has become a world leader in the fight against coronavirus, he claimed.

Covid-19 vaccination will be available for children in the coming days. All the vaccines are being given to people after following due scientific process, he noted.

There are reports that there is an increase in Covid-19 cases in several Chinese cities and other places. The state and union governments are monitoring information from these places to ensure we are prepared to fight possible future waves, he said.

A meeting was held with the Chief Minister and senior officers about the future of students who returned from war-ridden Ukraine. There has been discussion with the Union government. The government will explore all possible ways to protect the future of students, the Minister said.

Vaccination has begun for children aged 12-14 from March 16. In addition to this a precautionary dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is being given to those aged 60 years and above. Children born on or before March 15, 2021 will be eligible for the vaccine. The vaccine being given is Corbevax and the second dose will be given 28 days after the first dose.

The health department aims to vaccinate 20 lakh children. Vaccines are being administered to those above 60 years of age. The precautionary dose will be given after 39 weeks or 9 months of the second dose. “We have a target to vaccinate 76.58 lakh people in this age group,” Sudhakar stated.